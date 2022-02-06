Mt Pleasant whip Montego Bay United 4-0 in JPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mt Pleasant Football Academy whipped new boys Montego Bay United 4-0 to run their perfect start to four games in the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in St Andrew on Sunday.

Mt Pleasant FA scored all four goals in a 30-minute span in the first half as they threatened to score their biggest win after their opening round 5-1 win.

Daniel Green, Sue-Lae McCalla, Donovan Segree and Cleon Pryce were the scorers for Mt Pleasant FA as they joined Waterhouse FC on 12 points after the Kingston-based team had beaten Portmore United by the same margin in the first game of the double header.

Montego Bay United were coming off their first win of the season on Monday and despite an improved showing in the second half, fell to their third loss of the season, in the process falling to ninth place in the standings.

Green looped a ball from the left wing over the head of the MBU goalkeeper into the far corner of the goal to give Mt Pleasant the lead after 11 minutes.

McCalla made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute after he overlapped from his defensive position, got into the 18-yard box and flicked the ball with the outside of his right boot past the MBU goalkeeper Darrien Tummings.

It was 3-0 in the 35th minute when Segree beat Tummings at his near right post with a vicious left foot shot and Pryce tapped in from close range in the 42nd minute to make it 4-0.

MBU did get chances to pull back at least two goals in the second half but were off target with their efforts.

Paul A Reid