Mt Pleasant widens lead in JPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mt Pleasant Football Academy continues to set the pace in the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel after a 4-1 win over Molynes United at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

Former national player Allan Ottey scored a goal and made two assists as Mt Pleasant bounced back from their draw with Dunbeholden in their previous game.

Mt Pleasant FA were scoring their fifth win from six starts and have scored at least four goals in three of their six games. Their 16 goals lead all clubs.

Ottey put the St Ann club into the lead in the 22nd minute, running on to a defensive splitting pass from Daniel Green to beat goalkeeper Peter Harrison. He was the provider seven minutes later, setting up 18-year-old Devonte Campbell to score from close range as they led 2-0 at half time.

Ricardo Morris added a third goal for Mt Pleasant FA when he ran on to a back heel from Ottey to power the ball into the low left hand corner of the goal.

Molynes pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute thanks to a powerful strike from Trivante Stewart but Green scored Mt Pleasant FA’s fourth in the 78th minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

Paul A Reid