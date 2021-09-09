Mu variant in Jamaica, ministry suspends administering Pfizer vaccine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has confirmed that the Mu variant of COVID-19 is now in Jamaica.

The minister made the announcement during today's COVID conversations.

He said some 26 of 90 samples tested and received today confirmed its presence locally.

Meanwhile, Dr Tufton said he expects the arrival of at least one genome sequencing machine within the next two to three weeks. This, he said, will allow the country to test for variant strains without having to send samples to locations overseas.

He also announced that after tomorrow September 10, the ministry will suspend administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Dr Tufton said this is to ensure that the inventory of Pfizer vaccines that remain will guarantee second doses.