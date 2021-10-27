'Much' murdered in Grange Hill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One man is dead and another injured after a gun attack in the once peaceful rural district of Grange Hill in Westmoreland on Tuesday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as 24-year-old Gregory Gordon also known as 'Much' of Bucknor Lane in Sterling, Grange Hill.

The Westmoreland police report that Gordon was at premises in the community when gunmen accosted him and opened fire, hitting him several times. He died on the spot.

Homicide sleuths are probing the murder.

Grange Hill is a farming community nestled in the sugar cane belt close to the Frome Sugar Estate. It was once known as a rustic community that only offered domestic disputes and praedial larceny as the major headaches for law enforcement.

But in recent years the community has experienced a significant spiral in gun-related crimes and murder.

On April 20 this year three men — Chrissel Hudson, also called Enoch, a 35-year-old carpenter of Crowder and Grange Hill, Duwayne Christopher Scott, also called Rubbish Heap, 20, a labourer of Crowder and Grange Hill; and Okeem Bent, alias Red Bull, a 28-year-old tiler of Burnt Savannah — were shot and killed after a group of gunmen corralled them in the district.