Mullings and Gunzell advance to discus final at World Athletics U20 Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya – Second ranked Ralford Mullings and Trevor Gunzell both booked their spot in Sunday's final of the Men's Discus throw at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Saturday.

Mullings, who threw in Group B, had a distance of 55.01m on his first throw before gaining an automatic qualification distance of 62.49m on his second throw.

Gunzell, who threw in Group A, got a distance of 55.01m on his first throw, before fouling on his subsequent two throws.

Only seven men threw the automatic distance which allowed Gunzell to squeeze into the final with the 11th best throw out of the top 12.

Both men will contest the final at 8:00am Sunday local time.