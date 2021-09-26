Multi-million dollar road rehabilitation ongoing in Mandeville

Multi-million dollar road rehabilitation ongoing in MandevilleSunday, September 26, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Major road rehabilitation is underway in Mandeville, one month after minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for works, Everald Warmington, announced the allocation of $169 million.
The allocation was made for three projects in Manchester Central.
Warmington had said $60 million was allocated for the Williamsfield to Cumberland Road; Royal Flat to Old England and Mandeville to Rudd's Corner roads.
With today (Sunday, September 26) being a no-movement day, asphalting is being done by a road works contractor on Manchester Road in the vicinity of keep left.
Warmington had also announced that $80 million was allocated for the Greater Mandeville Traffic Management System and $29 million for drainage works in Mandeville.
Kasey Williams
