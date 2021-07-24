Multiple fatalities after seven shot on Park Lane

Multiple fatalities after seven shot on Park LaneSaturday, July 24, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Seven persons were shot during a drive by shooting in Park Lane off Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Saturday evening.
Residents say four persons were killed but police confirmed that only two have so far been pronounced dead.
“There were multiple victims but only two were confirmed dead, we suspect there may be more fatalities,” a representative of the Corporate Communications Unit told Observer Online .
The Park Lane area is a depressed community off Red Hills Road long known for bitter internecine gang violence.
Several residents were seen fleeing the community after the latest act of violence.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy