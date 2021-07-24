Multiple fatalities after seven shot on Park Lane

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Seven persons were shot during a drive by shooting in Park Lane off Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Saturday evening.

Residents say four persons were killed but police confirmed that only two have so far been pronounced dead.

“There were multiple victims but only two were confirmed dead, we suspect there may be more fatalities,” a representative of the Corporate Communications Unit told Observer Online .

The Park Lane area is a depressed community off Red Hills Road long known for bitter internecine gang violence.

Several residents were seen fleeing the community after the latest act of violence.