Multiple fatalities in standoff at St James church

Multiple fatalities in standoff at St James churchMonday, October 18, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica- At least three people were killed during a standoff between members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Norwood, St James.
Information is sketchy at this time but according to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, the police were attacked by a member of the church around 9 pm, during an attempt by lawmen to enter the facility after receiving reports of alleged sacrifices taking place at the church.
The police are now at the scene, where several members of the congregation were observed in blood-stained white garments.
According to sources, the members of the congregation were instructed by their leader, who claims to be God, to go to church dressed in white on Sunday evening.
More information to come.
Rochelle Clayton
