Multiple people injured in Tivoli drive-by

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- A drive-by shooting in a section of Tivoli Gardens, West Kingston called 'Java' tonight left several people injured. Residents reported that a car carrying gunmen sped through the area and the men opened fire, hitting multiple people. At least one man has reportedly died.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT