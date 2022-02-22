Munga gets Supreme Court bail variation for Africa tour

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The lawyers representing Dancehall star Munga Honourable, whose real name is Damian Rhoden, successfully made an application before the Supreme Court of Judicature for the variation of his bail conditions to permit his travel to do several gigs in Africa.

The application was made by his attorneys-at-law Christopher Townsend and Chadwick Berry.

Munga's tour is slated to begin on March 24, 2022. He will be touring in Lamin, Farafenni and Serrekunda, among other places in The Gambia as well as Tamale Sports Stadium among other places in Ghana. He will also be touring in Kenya.

Munga Honorable is charged in connection with the February 2017 murder of Cleveland Smith.

According to the police report, it is alleged that Smith was accosted by a group of men, one of whom was reportedly armed with a gun, at a dance in the Ackee Walk community of St Andrew.

An altercation ensued between them during which Smith was shot. He was then rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Munga Honorable is known for tracks including Nah Mad, Flippin Rhymes, and Bad From Me Born.