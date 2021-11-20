Munro sting STETHS in Santa Cruz

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Munro College got the better of archrivals St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) 2-1 in their Zone C DaCosta Cup clash in Santa Cruz today.

Coming into this game STETHS were on four points with Munro College a point behind. The game lived up to its billing as one of the top games in schoolboy football and the action on the field was just as intense as the afternoon sun.

STETHS had Munro on the backfoot in the early stages resulting in number of corners. In the 7th minute, Munro was almost made to pay as Michael German saw his header from a right sided corner flash just wide of the left upright.

Just two minutes later he was at it again and forced Munro goalkeeper Henry James into a save to parry the ball to safety. Having weathered the early storm, Munro then came into their own lead by captain Sean Kenyon and Davon Fletcher operating in midfield. They made a number telling passes however the STETHS defence proved worthy on each occasion.

Both teams demonstrated a lot of physicality and strength in their play as they battled for the upper hand. Munro enjoyed a lot of possession in midfield, which resulted in a number of tactical fouls by the opposing players. It was STETHS on the ascendency towards the end of the half but the Munro central defensive duo of Jevon Shuriah and Daniel Bowen kept them at bay. The final action of the first half saw STETHS attacking player Govasta Edmond break free from midfield only to shoot high over the bar at the critical moment.

The home team started brightly in the second and had their first opportunity very early. A free kick from the right fell at the feet of Edmond at the edge of the six yard box but he again fired high into the stands. Munro however struck first blood in the 53rd minute when substitute Xarier Bruce fed through striker Ceon Falconer whose shot from the edge of the penalty box struck the foot of goalkeeper Romel Wellington before looping high into the air and bouncing into an empty net.

STETHS pushed for the equalizer and almost got it in the 66th minute when a header from a corner kick went just wide of the post. The STETHS coaching staff made a number of changes in the second half as they made inroads mainly on the right-hand side. However, the allround defensive effort by Munro proved worthy. The push for a goal left them exposed at the back and Falconer repaid the favour to his strike partner to release Bruce on goal from midway the half. Bruce advanced towards the goal and with only the goalkeeper to beat neatly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper for a two-nil lead.

That brought STETHS to life and they were handed a lifeline in the 83rd minute when Falconer committed an infringement in his own penalty area resulting in a penalty, which was converted by defender Donte Campbell. The home team came close again when an effort from substitute Nicardo Smith from about 22 yards cannoned off the Munro crossbar with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Despite their best efforts, STETHS' efforts were nullified as Munro put in a firm defensive shift with captain Kenyon marshalling his troops on the field to a hard fought victory. The result now places Munro level on six points with Lacovia but behind them in third on goal difference. BB Coke leads the group on 7 points after they earlier beat Lacovia High 2:1 in the curtain-raiser. Maggotty on three points and Mt S. Joseph complete the group standings.

Steve Cole