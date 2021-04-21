Murals paying homage to Reggae history for downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) recently unveiled its newest set of commissioned murals along Mark Lane, in downtown Kingston.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams, said that the project includes six murals that pay homage to some of the pioneers of Reggae Music.

The murals painted by Roshane “Paige” Taylor, Simone Racquel Williams, Joshua Solas, Anna-Lisa Guthrie and Monique Kidd bring to life the works of Peter Tosh, Gregory Isaacs, Desmond Decker, Millie Small, Bunny Wailer and Sister Nancy among other cultural pioneers.

Williams said that the street will also be pedestrianized and outfitted with decorative bricks-similar to neighbouring Water and Temple Lanes. Repair work has already started on the sidewalks and will continue once the murals are completed.

“We have a vision for the space to be transformed into what we have dubbed 'Kulture Kay'. Once the entertainment industry reopens, we will see the spaces used much more and we will continue to facilitate same", the mayor added.

He lauded the KSAMC for its support of the work of local artists and outlined that whilst the Council continues to grant concessions to artists and encourages the painting of more murals across the City, persons are to seek the necessary permits from the Corporation and property owners before moving ahead.

Williams stated that there will be greater opportunities for local artists under the 'Paint the City' project that is to be launched later this year.

“The Paint the City project will bring the history and culture of many communities to life and provide employment directly to thousands of creatives. Both the Ministers of Finance and Local Government are very keen on this and we are excited about the transformation that it will have in our city”, Williams said.

He explained that the Council is encouraged by the work that the Ministry of Culture, local creatives and corporate Jamaica has done in relation to murals and the impact it has had on the brand of the city.