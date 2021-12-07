Murder of teacher 'barbaric and cowardly', says Education Minister

Murder of teacher 'barbaric and cowardly', says Education MinisterTuesday, December 07, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, called Tuesday's murder of basic school teacher, 28 year-old Chanel Smith, ''barbaric and cowardly.''
Smith, who was employed to the Sandy Bank Infant School in St Elizabeth, was gunned down this morning, as she approached the school.
It is reported that just before 8:00 am, Smith was about to enter the school when one of two men, who were near the gate pretending to fix a motorcycle, pulled a gun and shot her several times. She was taken to hospital where she died.
“This attack in the precincts of the school while students and teachers were on the compound is particularly disturbing and represents an attack on the society as a whole. This is even more shameful considering that this is school attended by students at the early childhood level,” Williams said.
The ministry said that the Education Officer, Safety and Security Coordinator, Guidance Counsellors from Sandy Bank Primary and Infant and Mayfield Primary schools, the Sandy Bank Infant board members and the St Peters and Paul Anglican Church have rallied to provide grief counselling and support to the school family.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy