Murder suspect nabbed hours after stabbing incident

Murder suspect nabbed hours after stabbing incidentThursday, October 14, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— Detectives in Ocho Rios, St Ann have arrested the main suspect in a murder on Newlyn Street in the parish hours after the incident on Tuesday, October 12.
Reports are that about 10:00 am, two men had a dispute and one allegedly inflicted stab wounds on the other. The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased man was later identified as Darnell Baxter, of a Harrison Town address in Ocho Rios.
Shortly after the incident, detectives identified the suspect and he was arrested at his home. His identity is being withheld as detectives complete the formal process to lay charges against him.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy