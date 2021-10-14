Murder suspect nabbed hours after stabbing incident

ST ANN, Jamaica— Detectives in Ocho Rios, St Ann have arrested the main suspect in a murder on Newlyn Street in the parish hours after the incident on Tuesday, October 12.

Reports are that about 10:00 am, two men had a dispute and one allegedly inflicted stab wounds on the other. The police were alerted and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased man was later identified as Darnell Baxter, of a Harrison Town address in Ocho Rios.

Shortly after the incident, detectives identified the suspect and he was arrested at his home. His identity is being withheld as detectives complete the formal process to lay charges against him.