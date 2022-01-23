Murder suspect nabbed in Denham Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A man suspected of being involved in a murder in Lucea, Hanover last year is finally set to face the court after months of being on the run following his arrest in Denham Town, West Kingston on January 14.

The man, who has been identified as 23-year-old Mark Wynter, otherwise called 'Natty', of Cascade, Hanover, is accused of the shooting death of 33-year-old Stevon Ottey at his home in Cash Hill district, Hanover on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Wynter is believed to be one of two men who attacked Ottey.

Following an interview on Saturday, January 22, Wynter was charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in the Hanover Parish Court on Wednesday, January 26.