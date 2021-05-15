Murder suspect trying to flee island by boat held in Clarendon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sonniman 'Shortman' Walker, a murder suspect was yesterday held in Rocky Point, Clarendon attempting to flee the island by boat to Haiti.

The police on Wednesday, May 5 named Walker as the main suspect in the year-old murder case of 65-year-old Theodore Walling, who was found dead in Montego Bay, St James in March 2020.

Walling, a retired quality control inspector of the United States of America was reportedly vacationing in the island when he was murdered.