Murder victim still unidentified – cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston Eastern police say they are still trying to identify a man who was shot dead on Victoria Avenue in the division on Tuesday.

The man is of dark complexion, about six feet tall, and Indian descent. He was dressed in blue mesh merino, blue jeans, and a pair of black boots.



Head of the division, Superintendent Tommilee Chambers, told OBSERVER ONLINE that despite several efforts, the police have still not been able to find out who the man is.



“He is not identified as yet,” Superintendent Chambers said, adding that anyone with information about the man or the murder can contact the police.



Reports are that about 3:15 pm, the man was standing on the roadway when two men drove up on a motorcycle. The pillion reportedly alighted from the bike and opened fire, hitting him. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



No motive has been established for the killing.