Murdered Chinese couple had not applied for gun permits - FLA

Murdered Chinese couple had not applied for gun permits - FLATuesday, February 15, 2022
|
BY JASON CROSS
|
The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) is refuting reports that a Chinese business couple murdered last December had applied to the FLA for gun licenses.
Haikong Wan, 48, and Shiyun Shu, 53, who operated Jojo Supermarket in St Elizabeth, were shot dead at their business establishment on December 23.
Weeks after the gruesome double murder, the couple's son triggered alarm when he claimed that his parents had applied to the FLA for a gun license but were denied.
However, at a press conference Tuesday, the FLA denied the claim.
“I want to state here and now that neither the gentleman nor his wife made any application for a firearm license to the FLA,” FLA chairman Colonel Audley Carter said.
The FLA also said it could not immediately provide a figure for the number of Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) members who are denied gun permits.
Carter said it was important that members of the JCF pass their probation period with the constabulary before applying for gun permits as the FLA does not want individuals who fail to advance beyond probation for whatever reason to be in possession of firearm permits.
The chairman pointed out that from time to time, leaders in the JCF will recommend that some members not be granted permits.
