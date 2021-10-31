Murdered police sergeant’s nephew killed in Naggo Head

Murdered police sergeant’s nephew killed in Naggo HeadSunday, October 31, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A 39 year-old man was killed in the Naggo Head area of Portmore on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Keran McCollin, a telephone technician.
Reports are that McCollin was killed by unknown assailants in the community. Residents reported hearing explosions about 1:00 pm. The police were summoned and upon their arrival, McCollin was discovered. He had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
McCollin is reportedly the nephew of a police sergeant, 57-year-old, Averel McCollin of the St Andrew South Police Division, who was shot and killed in Gregory Park last month.
Sergeant McCollin had reportedly been playing dominoes with friends at a premises in Gregory Park shortly after 1:00 am, when some six gunmen entered the home.
READ: Police sergeant killed in St Catherine
