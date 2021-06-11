Murders, shootings up in Portland; car theft down

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Port Antonio police are grappling with an increase in murders and shootings in the parish but have made progress in cracking car stealing cases.

The parish of Portland had 10 murders for all of 2020 but so far this year there have been nine. Shootings have increased by three but seven less cars were stolen in May than in April.

“Murders are up by two… in comparison to last year this time,” said superintendent of police in charge of Portland Duane Wellington during Thursday's regular monthly meeting of the parish's municipal corporation. He also noted that the six murders recorded in May were two more than there had been last May, and shootings had increased by three.

The lawman told the meeting that two teenagers, aged 19 and 17, were shot in the parish at 11:30 Wednesday night, noting that this was yet another indication that the curfews in place under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) were being ignored. Two individuals have been charged under the DRMA, he said, adding that one was a businessman who had been slapped with a fine of $150,000 while the other person was fined $25,000. They were among 41 people arrested in the parish up to May. One person was issued with a summons during that time.

However, Wellington had encouraging news about car thefts, saying of the four stolen in May, two had been recovered. He had reported in April that 11 cars had been stolen, three of which were recovered in Linstead, St Catherine.

Wellington is encouraging owners of motor vehicles to use security features such as kill switches or trackers and to avoid leaving valuables that are visible in their cars.

Everard Owen