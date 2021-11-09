Murders and shootings up nationally, but serious and violent crimes down overall

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Murders in Jamaica have jumped by 10.4 per cent year-to-date, the latest Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) crime statistics revealed.

There were 1,215 killings from January 1 to November 6, compared to 1,101 during the corresponding period in 2020.

So far this year, the St Andrew South Police Division continues to lead in murders with 144 cases, or 20 more cases when compared to 124 murders recorded for the corresponding period.

St James followed with an increase of 35 murders, from 98 cases last year to 133 cases this year; St Catherine South up by 19, from 92 to 111; and Westmoreland up by 35, from 65 to 100.

Despite Portland recording the second highest percentage increase in homicides, with killings in the division up 55.6 per cent, the parish, ironically, is the least murderous parish in 2021. Portland reported 14 homicides this year, up from nine last year.

Meanwhile, the number of shootings islandwide rose marginally by 0.6 per cent. There were 1,081 incidents, six more than last year.

Declines, however, have been recorded in cases of rapes, robberies and break-ins for the period January 1 to November 6. Some 340 rapes were recorded up to November 6 this year, down from the 467 observed in the corresponding period last year, representing a reduction of 127 cases or 27.2 per cent.

Robberies saw a 27.7 per cent decrease with 633 incidents this year compared to 876 in 2020. The JCF reported a 15 per cent decrease in break-ins — 762 this year compared to 896 in 2020.

Amid the overall increase in killings and shootings nationally, the total number of serious and violent crimes committed so far this year has declined by 8.7 per cent, the JCF noted. A total of 4,031 serious and violent crimes were reported up to last Saturday when compared to 4,415 last year.