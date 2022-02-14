Murders down by 3.2%; shootings and other areas of crime also down — JCF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The national murder rate is down 3.2 per cent when compared to the corresponding period of January 1 to February 12 last year.

That's according to information from the latest Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Periodic Crime Statistics Review.

It shows that there have been six fewer murders for the period, with 183 recorded this year, compared to the 189 for the same period in 2021.

The St James Police Division leads the murder count with 35 cases, a 29.6 per cent increase compared to the 27 homicides reported in the division up to February 12 last year.

However, Westmoreland had the highest percentage increase in murders, with a 375 per cent rise. There were 19 murders committed in the parish up to Saturday, compared with four for the corresponding period in 2021.

This was followed by St Mary, which had a 200 per cent increase in murders in Trelawny from January 1 to February 12, with three murders compared to one for the same period last year.

The Kingston Central Police Division, where a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) is under effect in Parade Gardens, saw a decrease in murders of 53.3 per cent for the reporting period.

There were seven murders up to Saturday, compared to 15 last year.

Portland maintains its record as the least murderous parish in 2022, having recorded no murders for the first 43 days of the year.

In addition to murder, other areas of crime recorded significant decreases.

The data shows that there has been fewer cases of shootings, with a decrease of 32. So far this year, between January 1 and February 12, there have been 142 shootings, in comparison to the 174 over the same period last year.

There were 31 cases of rapes over the period under review, compared to 79 for the same period last year, which represented a decrease of 60.8 per cent.

Some 107 robberies were recorded up to February 12 this year, down from the 140 observed in the corresponding period last year, representing a reduction of 33 cases or 23.6 per cent.

Break-ins saw a 16.5 per cent decrease with 91 incidents this year compared to 109 in 2021.

Overall, the total number of serious and violent crimes committed so far this year has declined by 19.8 per cent, the JCF said.

A total of 554 serious and violent crimes were reported up to Saturday, when compared to 691 incidents reported up to February 12, last year.