Murders down by 5% so far this year - police

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The national murder rate is down by five per cent so far this year.

That's according to information from the latest Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Periodic Crime Statistics Review, which covers the period January 1 to March 20.

It shows that there have been 17 fewer murders for the period, with 320 recorded this year, compared to the 337 for the same period in 2021.

The St James Police Division leads the murder count with 56 cases, a 36.6 per cent increase compared to the 41 homicides reported in the division up to March 20 last year.

However, St Mary had the highest percentage increase in murders, with an 800 per cent rise. There were nine murders committed in the parish up to March 20, compared with one for the corresponding period in 2021.

This was followed by Trelawny, which had a 266.7 per cent increase in murders from January 1 to March 20. Numerically, 11 homicides were recorded compared to three for the same period last year.

The Kingston Central Police Division, where a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) is under effect in Parade Gardens, saw a decrease in murders of 54.5 per cent for the reporting period.

There were 10 murders up to last Monday, compared to 22 last year.

Portland maintains its record as the least murderous parish in 2022, having recorded four murders over the period.

In addition to murder, other areas of crime recorded significant decreases.

The data shows that there has been fewer cases of shootings, with a decrease of 46.

So far this year, between January 1 and March 20, there have been 249 shootings, in comparison to the 295 over the same period last year.

There were 71 cases of rapes over the period under review, compared to 118 for the same period last year, which represented a decrease of 39.8 per cent.

Some 216 robberies were recorded up to March 20 this year, down from the 228 observed in the corresponding period last year, representing a reduction of 12 cases or 5.3 per cent.

Break-ins, however, saw a 7.8 per cent increase with 208 incidents this year compared to 193 in 2021.

Overall, the total number of serious and violent crimes committed so far this year has declined by 9.1 per cent, the JCF said.

A total of 1,064 serious and violent crimes were reported to March 20, when compared to 1,171 incidents reported last year.