Murders drop 7.4% as other major crimes remain low – JCF

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police are reporting a 7.4 per cent decline in murders since the start of the year.

The latest crime statistics show that 261 people were killed up to Sunday, March 6, when compared to the 282 murders reported for the corresponding period last year.

This continues the downward trend in murder figures since last month.

The latest Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Periodic Crime Statistics Review shows that the St James Police Division leads the island's murder count with 44 cases.

This represents a 15.8 per cent increase when compared to the 38 homicides reported in the division up to March 6 last year.

The St Catherine North Police Division follows with 28 murders so far this year, with Westmoreland close behind with 27 homicides.

However, St Mary had the highest percentage increase in murders, with a 700 per cent rise. There were eight murders committed in the parish up to Sunday, compared with one for the corresponding period in 2021.

Portland is the least murderous parish in Jamaica, with only three incidents being reported this year. There were only two cases of murders reported this time last year.

Alongside murders, incidents of shootings, rapes, robberies and break-ins are continuing to trend downwards, the JCF said.

This has resulted in an overall decline of 15.80 per cent in the national crime statistics so far this year.

Numerically, a total of 831 serious and violent crimes were reported up to Sunday, when compared to 987 incidents reported up to March 6, last year.

A further breakdown of the crime data shows that there were 193 cases of shootings over the period under review, compared to 245 for the same period last year, which represented a decrease of 21.20 per cent.

Also, there have been fewer incidents of rape, with a decrease of 48.60 per cent. So far this year, between January 1 and March 6, there have been 54 cases of rape, in comparison to the 105 reported over the same period last year.

Robberies saw a 14.70 per cent decrease with 168 incidents this year compared to 197 in 2021.

Some 155 break-ins were recorded up to March 6 this year, down from the 158 observed in the corresponding period last year, representing a reduction of three cases or 1.90 per cent.