Murders up by 10.5 per cent in Jamaica this year

Murders up by 10.5 per cent in Jamaica this yearTuesday, October 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The island's murder tally for 2021 has risen to 1,157 as of Saturday, October 23, according to the latest police crime statistics.
This is 110 more homicides or a 10.5 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period in 2020.
Amid the increase in killings nationally, the total number of serious and violent crimes committed so far this year has declined by 8.8 per cent, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.
A total of 3,850 serious and violent crimes were reported up to last Saturday when compared to 4,221 last year.
Trelawny and Portland have maintained their titles as the least murderous parishes in 2021.
Trelawny has recorded 14 murders so far, down from 18 last year, whereas Portland recorded 14 homicides this year, up from nine last year, which represented a 55.6 per cent increase.
St Andrew South Police Division continues to lead in murders with 136 cases, followed by St James with 127, and St Catherine South with 102 cases.
The JCF's serious crimes report also showed that there was a marginal increase in the number of shooting incidents as of last Saturday.
There were 1,027 cases of shootings so far this year, compared to 1,023 for the same period last year, which represented an increase of 0.4 per cent.
In the meantime, declines have been recorded in cases of rapes, robberies and break-ins.
Some 327 rapes were recorded up to October 23 this year, down from the 452 observed in the corresponding period last year, representing a reduction of 125 cases or 27.7 per cent.
Robberies saw a 27.9 per cent decrease with 608 incidents this year compared to 843 in 2020.
The JCF reported a 14.6 per cent decrease in break-ins — 731 this year compared to 856 in 2020.
