Murphy runs 10.17secs personal best in ATL 100m heats

MISSION VIEJO, California — Former Jamaican junior representative, Jazeel Murphy, ran a personal best 10.17 seconds as five Jamaican men qualified for the 100 metre final at today's American Track League in Mission Viejo, California.

Murphy's time beat the previous 10.25 seconds that he ran at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Barcelona, Spain in 2012.

Also advancing to the final are national 200 metre champion Rasheed Dwyer, who also ran 10.17 seconds, a season's best; national 100m champion, Tyquendo Tracey — 10.23 seconds, Jevaughn Minzie — 10.18 seconds and Javoy Tucker — 10.28 seconds.

Guyana's Travis Collins, Trinidad and Tobago's Emmanuel Callender, and Americans Devin Quinn and Chris Royster are also into the final.