Mutabaruka, Carl Dawkins and Luciano honoured at Marley One Love Football festival

Mutabaruka, Carl Dawkins and Luciano honoured at Marley One Love Football festivalTuesday, March 08, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica -Mutabaruka, Carl Dawkins, Luciano and the Wailing Souls group were all honoured at the recently held Bob Marley One Love Football festival.
The entertainers were rewarded for their contribution to the industry.
Clive “Busy” Campbell, founder and CEO of The Masters and Celebrities, the hosts of the Ash Wednesday football showcase, explained that they had chosen to honour both local and overseas-based entertainers this year.
“We honour the best of the best of persons who have contributed to the development of reggae music in Jamaica as well as overseas, the great Allan Hope aka Mutabaruka, Jeptha McClymont aka as Luciano, Carl Dawkins and the Wailing Souls group," he said.
A reduced format of the football festival took place after the awards ceremony where there was a four-team six-a-side competition.
Each game was played for 20 minutes with three former FIFA referees.
Masters & Celebrities won with Christian Ambassadors finishing Runners-Up.
