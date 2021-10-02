Myrie’s appointment to interim executive director of TPDCo rescinded

Myrie’s appointment to interim executive director of TPDCo rescindedSaturday, October 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Director of Product Development and Community Tourism, Lionel Myrie, will not be assuming the post as interim executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).
The announcement of the change of appointment was made on Saturday in a release after Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, consulted with the ministry’s permanent secretary, Jennifer Griffith, and the board of directors of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).
Following that consultation, the board has appointed, Georgeia Robinson, TPDCo's director of corporate services, interim executive director until the recruitment of a new executive director is finalised this month.
Myrie is a former controversial board member of the state-owned Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) and former assistant to then energy minister Dr Andrew Wheatley, who was forced out of Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ Cabinet at the height of the Petrojam scandal, was involved in a questionable $9 million donation, while he sat on the PCJ board.
