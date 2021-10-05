Mystery surrounds fiery crash in St James

Mystery surrounds fiery crash in St JamesTuesday, October 05, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to a fiery crash along the Greenwood main road in St James on Tuesday.
So far, they have little to work with as they attempt to piece together the case. They have no idea if anyone was injured in the crash, who was driving or even who the vehicle belongs to. The license plates were said to be destroyed by the fire.
Reports from the Falmouth Fire Department are that about 7:43 am, they received a call that a vehicle was on fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene 10 minutes later and extinguished the blaze.
Assistant Superintendent at the Falmouth Fire Station, Ronald Brissett told OBSERVER ONLINE that the Toyota Altis motor car apparently drifted off the road and crashed into a utility pole before bursting into flames.
"There was no one there on the scene to be interviewed at the time and no one came to own the vehicle," he said.
Anthony Lewis
