NAJ boss cites 'breakdown in communication' between union, nurses in sickout

KINGSTON, Jamaica—President of the Nurses Association of Jamaica, Patsy Edwards-Henry says an apparent “breakdown in communication” between the union and its membership could have helped fuel Wednesday's “sickout” which saw nurses not reporting for duty at four hospitals in their numbers.

“There are a lot of disgruntled nurses out there, a lot of them are members of the association; many of them are not an integral part (of the association) so a lot of them do not know the plans and what we have planned and there seems to be a breakdown in communication with the association and membership but the NAJ continues to lobby for the welfare of its members,” Edwards-Henry told the Observer on Wednesday evening.

In the meantime, following meetings between the Executive and Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton on Wednesday, nurses were expected to return to work Thursday morning, paving the way for negotiations to continue.

However, speaking briefly with the Observer earlier Thursday, Edwards-Henry said she could not say how many of the nurses who took action had actually returned to work.

“I am still gathering data, the rain has impacted so I can't give you (complete) information as it relates to that right now. I don't know where that 375 figure came from. I didn't get that figure, I know that some nurses from four institutions were out,” she told the Observer.

“I got reports that some nurses are still out because of the rain and some nurses are genuinely sick,” the NAJ president said.

On Wednesday morning, which marked the end of three days of a national lockdown, nurses at several hospitals including the Cornwall Regional in St James, Mandeville Regional in Manchester the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew and St Ann's Bay were absent from duty, up in arms over their meagre salaries and poor working conditions, the NAJ said. Nearly 30 per cent or 375 of the 1,335 nurses who had been expected to turn up for work Wednesday called in sick or were absent, according to Tufton.

The health minister and the association were slated to continue discussions Thursday.

-- Alicia Dunkley-Willis