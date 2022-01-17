NAJ joins calls for hospitals to begin operating in emergency mode only

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) has joined calls for the Ministry of Health and Wellness to formally declare that all hospitals and health facilities islandwide commence operating in emergency mode only.

In a release issued on Monday, the NAJ says it stands in solidarity the Jamaica Medical Doctor's Association in activating the emergency mode across all hospitals as the country faces a fourth wave of the Coronavirus.

Making reference to the new Omicron variant, the NAJ said that “this more transmissible variant has affected and impacted the functioning at all of our institutions” and expressed that “as the numbers continue to rise exponentially,” nurses have not been spared.

“Our nurses islandwide have been affected and are either out on isolation or quarantine, while others just getting sick,” the NAJ statement read.

“With so many nurses out, those who remain in the service areas are becoming burnt out and tired,” the statement added.

The statement also revealed that the NAJ and the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, is scheduled to meet Tuesday, January 18, where they are expected to discuss the challenges affecting the healthcare workers and their ability to deliver premium care during this period.