NCB Capital Markets is the Top Broker on JSE in 2021

NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM) is the number one broker for value traded in 2021 after making close to one-third of all trades on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) - a 16 percentage points lead over its nearest rival.

This stellar performance comes on the heels of NCBCM receiving awards for: Revenue Generation & Market Activity, Expansion of Investors & Listed Companies Base, and The Overall Winner in the Member Dealers’ Category - Chairman’s Award at the recently held JSE Best Practices Award Ceremony; all of which are a testament to the impact of NCBCM on increased investor activity on the JSE and the growth of the equities market.

NCBCM was able to drive market performance despite a fall-off in investor confidence, stemming from the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven Gooden, Chief Executive Officer of NCBCM, attributes this successful performance to the confidence its customers have placed in the company as well as the astounding performance of the NCBCM team members.

“The team has worked relentlessly in putting in place the systems and structures enabling our customers easy access to wealth building opportunities. The results seen here today are proof of our customers’ approval of the work we have been putting in place to make trading and investing easy for them.”

NCBCM implemented a suite of digital innovations in 2021 geared at enabling its customers access to wealth building opportunities. For instance, through its GoIPO platform, utilizing biometric capabilities, customers can open a joint investment account with up to three individuals and have that account operational within minutes. NCBCM also continues to expand the capabilities of its NCBCM Online Investment platform. The impact of these innovations has been felt within the market.

Tracy-Ann Spence, NCBCM’s Chief Operating Officer, notes that, “while we are proud of this performance, the company continues to examine ways to surpass expectations in making investments easy and accessible to all investors no matter where they are in the investment journey. We will be launching our mobile app to the public in short order.”

In a recent 2021 performance review published by the JSE, NCBCM rounded out its chart topping performance by placing second and third, respectively, in the areas of volumes traded and number of trades made in 2021.