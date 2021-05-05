NCB Foundation pledges $2.5 million to St Vincent and the Grenadines

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In response to the call for international solidarity, NCB Foundation has pledged $2.5 million to the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

With over 20,000 people evacuated due to the devastating eruption of La Soufriere volcano, the foundation has donated to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) to provide humanitarian assistance through its relief fund.

Home to over 110,000 citizens, St Vincent and the Grenadines has closed all business and schools due to the destruction of buildings, livestock and crops from volcanic ash. Several shelters are also in dire need of supplies, power and clean water for the 20,000 people displaced by the ongoing volcanic eruptions.

“Our heart goes out to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines as they contend with the effects of ongoing volcanic eruptions. Our contribution will provide immediate life-saving assistance. We look forward to also playing a part as our fellow Caribbean nation faces the long-term rebuilding journey,” said Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO of NCB Foundation.

As a member of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), the NCB Financial Group says it is proud to be a part of this great cause.

“The PSOJ, through our members, have rallied around several initiatives to provide response and relief throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. When we were approached to support our Caribbean neighbours in SVG, even as we are still seeking support for Jamaicans being impacted by the pandemic, our decision was made easier. We knew that our members, like NCB, have a philanthropic culture and have been consistent in helping the vulnerable,” said Imega Breese-McNab, PSOJ executive director.

“Their contribution will go a far way in helping thousands who have been affected by the volcano,” said Breese-McNab.

Donations to St Vincent and the Grenadines Relief Fund can be made via an account opened at NCB's Oxford Place Branch by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM). The account number is 212-387-304 and donations should be paid either online or at NCB's IABMs.