NCB dominates trading on Monday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – NCB Financial accounted for the lion's share of Monday's trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Around 95 million of the company's shares changed hands, accounting for 88.05 per cent of market volume. The stock closed at $145 per unit, up 1.5 per cent.

Sterling Investments Limited's US dollar stock led double-digit gains, rising 21.69 per cent to close at US$0.02. It was followed by JMMB Group's 7.25 per cent VR JMD CR preference shares which appreciated 17.46 per cent to close at $1.48. ISP Finance Services Limited rose 16.28 per cent in value to close at $25.

The biggest loser was JMMB Group's 7.15 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares which slid 12.84 per cent to close at $2.92.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited declined 12.11 per cent during trading to close at $13.72, while Eppley Limited saw its 8.25 per cent prefs slide by 12.82 per cent to $6.19.

In Monday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 90 stocks of which 40 advanced, 36 declined and 14 traded firm.