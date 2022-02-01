NCB experiencing service disruptions

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Commercial Bank (NCB) on Tuesday issued a notice through the company's online application that it is currently experiencing disruptions with a number of its services.

“We are experiencing disruptions on our ABMs, Point of Sales (POS), and eCommerce channels. Our teams are working to have service restored in the shortest possible time. We apologise for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the advisory stated.

Earlier this year, the island's two largest commercial banks, NCB and Scotiabank, announced new and increased fees which have been applied to cash withdrawals at ABMs, and transactions done using POS services.

READ: Bank fees hike

NCB introduced a charge of $30.95 to customers withdrawing from the company's ABM's, a change which has drawn much ire from users as initially customers were only charged if they were using a competitor's bank machines.

Scotia has since postponed their fee increase to six months.

READ: Scotiabank postpones fee increases after backlash

READ: Banks' about-face