NCB introduces paternity leave

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Fathers employed at the National Commercial Bank Jamaica (NCB) can now access paternity leave upon birth or adoption of their child.

According to a statement from NCB, the introduction of paternity leave is one of its latest initiatives geared towards improving its organisational health, and the lives of its employees.

Euton Cummings, General Manager of the Group Human Resources and Facilities Division at NCB, said “parenting is a process which requires as much support as possible, especially in the initial stages of a child's life.”

“Allowing fathers access to paternity leave is the first step to levelling the playing field for all our employees, so that they can make the necessary investments in their family lives,” he added.

NCB said it leaned on the studies by internationally-renowned management consultancy firm, McKinsey & Company, which demonstrated that healthy companies have proven to perform up to three times as well as their peers – NCB has accelerated its efforts to improve organisational health and employee engagement.

“In addition to creating greater work-life balance for employees, the introduction of our paternity leave policy opens the door for the creation of better parenting relationships, father-child bonding and post-partum support for mothers,” Cummings, who is also a father of four, added.

“Giving our employees the means to create healthy family lives is our way of helping them to create balanced, fulfilling lives for themselves and their children – and this goes a long way in improving the overall health of our society,” he said.

NCB's Paternity Leave policy will cater to fathers who are either married, or have been in recognised common-law unions for at least six months.

Employees can take advantage of paternity leave up to three times per year, for births, adoptions and stillbirths.