NCB pledges US$15K towards COVID-19 emergency shelter at UHWI

Kingston, Jamaica― NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) has pledged US $15,000 to the University Hospital of the West Indies to help construct fully-equipped emergency shelters for admitted COVID-19 patients.



In a statement today, the financial group said it donated in response to the severe shortage of facilities to accommodate the high influx of COVID-19 patients at the UHWI, which continues to rise as the country battles a third pandemic wave.



“Everyone has a part to play in fighting this global health crisis,” shared Patrick Hylton, President and CEO of NCBFG, “Supporting the University Hospital of the West Indies on this effort to increase its resources and capacity now is a natural collaboration for us, as we see the tremendous and relentless work that they have put into fighting this pandemic, and we are eager to help.”



The facility, which will accommodate approximately 50 patients, will assist with patient monitoring and medication administration, is also designed to withstand various weather conditions, including hurricanes.

This facility will be adjoined to the Emergency Division Casualty Area and consist of air-conditioned services and bathroom facilities.



“We are grateful that NCB Financial Group did not hesitate to answer our call for help as we take the necessary steps to continue fighting this health crisis,” said Dr Carl Bruce, Medical Chief of Staff at the UHWI.



“This donation will go a long way in helping to construct the much-needed field hospital, as we have far exceeded our capacity to accommodate both COVID-positive and non-COVID patients. Despite this, we are devoted to treating and helping as many patients as we can, so we are thankful for any support that enables our mission.”



In addition to various donations to help the local healthcare sector in its quest to fight the pandemic, NCBFG has also partnered with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's Vaccination Programme to give its employees in Jamaica access to the COVID-19 vaccine.