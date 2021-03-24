NCB to close branches at noon on select days, digital channels remain open 24/7

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Commercial Bank (NCB) branches will close to the public at 12:00 noon on Friday March 26, Thursday April 1 and Friday April 9 to facilitate the weekend lockdowns announced on Sunday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The bank noted, however, that its Customer Care Centre, intelligent ABMs at all locations as well as its online and mobile banking platforms will remain accessible 24/7 throughout the entire period.

It added that it will continue to exclusively serve senior citizens from 8:30 am to 9:00 am daily at all branches.

“In light of this early closure, we encourage our customers to take advantage of our easy, safe and free digital alternatives to conduct their financial transactions and to avoid potentially longer lines at branches this week,” said Senior General Manager of the Corporate, Commercial and Consumer Banking Division, Brian Boothe.

“Our intelligent ABMs and drop boxes are available outside of regular banking hours in all of our branches, which allow our customers to avoid the crowds and lines. At our iABMs, customers can deposit cash to any NCB account, pay their JPS, Flow and NWC bills, pay their credit cards, and deposit cash and cheques to their own accounts for free. Business customers who have signed up for our drop box service can utilise this service for their cash and cheque deposits.

“Our mobile app allows customers to pay bills, transfer funds to any local account and check their balances for free and without incurring data charges. Business Online Banking facilitates bill payments, salary payments, and transfers to accounts at local and international banks. Customers may also apply for deposit, loan, credit card, and investment accounts online by visiting www.jncb.com and clicking on the Open Account tab,” Boothe added.

The bank said customers can visit www.jncb.com/getdigital for further information on the various alternatives available to support their financial needs. It added that mobile app and other demos can be found on NCB's YouTube page.

But for other services, not available online or at intelligent ABMs, customers are encouraged to visit the branches at their earliest possible convenience to conduct their transactions, the bank said.