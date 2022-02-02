NCB's Port Maria Branch remains closed

NCB's Port Maria Branch remains closedWednesday, February 02, 2022
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) says its Port Maria branch will remain closed today, February 2.
However, the branch will re-open on Wednesday, February 3, with limited services between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.
According to the bank, the site and the surrounding areas continue to be impacted by floodwaters from the rains over the past two days.
Sections of St Mary and St Ann took a major battering Monday night as heavy rains, which lashed the parishes for several hours into Tuesday morning, resulted in major flooding.
A flash flood warning remains in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Ann, St Mary, Portland and St Catherine.
READ: Flash flood warning for St Ann, St Mary, Portland and St Catherine
The bank continued to encourage customers, staff members and their families to remain safe as they navigate the floodwaters and debris in the area.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy