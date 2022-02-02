NCB's Port Maria Branch remains closed

ST MARY, Jamaica — The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) says its Port Maria branch will remain closed today, February 2.

However, the branch will re-open on Wednesday, February 3, with limited services between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.

According to the bank, the site and the surrounding areas continue to be impacted by floodwaters from the rains over the past two days.

Sections of St Mary and St Ann took a major battering Monday night as heavy rains, which lashed the parishes for several hours into Tuesday morning, resulted in major flooding.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Ann, St Mary, Portland and St Catherine.

The bank continued to encourage customers, staff members and their families to remain safe as they navigate the floodwaters and debris in the area.