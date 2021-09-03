NCU VP Dr Newton Cleghorne dies from COVID complications

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Mandeville-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has been plunged into mourning following the passing of one of its vice presidents (VP), Dr Newton Cleghorne.



Dr Clerghorne served as VP of Student Services at the Seventh-day Adventist institution.



An NCU spokesperson confirmed that Dr Cleghorne passed away early Friday morning.



He died at age 67 reportedly of complications associated with COVID-19.



He was an ordained minister of the Seventh-day Adventist Church with over four decades of service to the church.



Scores of students, staff and members of the church have taken to social media to express their disbelief and mourn the passing of Dr Cleghorne.



