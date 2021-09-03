NCU VP Dr Newton Cleghorne dies from COVID complications

NCU VP Dr Newton Cleghorne dies from COVID complicationsFriday, September 03, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Mandeville-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has been plunged into mourning following the passing of one of its vice presidents (VP), Dr Newton Cleghorne.
Dr Clerghorne served as VP of Student Services at the Seventh-day Adventist institution.
An NCU spokesperson confirmed that Dr Cleghorne passed away early Friday morning.
He died at age 67 reportedly of complications associated with COVID-19.
He was an ordained minister of the Seventh-day Adventist Church with over four decades of service to the church.
Scores of students, staff and members of the church have taken to social media to express their disbelief and mourn the passing of Dr Cleghorne.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy