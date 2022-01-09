NCU mourns passing of Hyacinth Chen

NCU mourns passing of Hyacinth ChenSunday, January 09, 2022
|
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The administration of Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has expressed sadness at the passing of Hyacinth Chen, Patron of the Hyacinth Chen School of Nursing located on the school's Mandeville Campus.
In a statement, NCU president Dr Lincoln P Edwards shared that the institution has
contributed significantly to the training of hundreds of nurses who have been serving selflessly across Jamaica and the world and that the opening of the Hyacinth Chen School of Nursing complex in August 2008 was “pivotal to the growth and expansion of the NCU nursing degree programme.”
Edwards noted that Chen's legacy will continue to live on through the institution.
“The facility has been of tremendous value to the university as it has expanded opportunities for training nurses. Through the nursing school complex, NCU has contributed significantly to the training of hundreds of nurses who have been serving selflessly across Jamaica and the world, contributing to the legacy of Mrs Chen who initially had an interest in pursuing the nursing profession,” it read.
“We express sincerest condolences to Mrs Chen's family as they mourn the passing of their matriarch and wish for them God's comfort and peace during their bereavement,” it continued.
The facility on the NCU campus was financed by philanthropist and Jamaican billionaire, Michael Lee Chin and named in honour of his mother.
Chen passed away on Saturday morning. She was 89-years-old.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy