NCU mourns passing of Hyacinth Chen

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The administration of Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has expressed sadness at the passing of Hyacinth Chen, Patron of the Hyacinth Chen School of Nursing located on the school's Mandeville Campus.

In a statement, NCU president Dr Lincoln P Edwards shared that the institution has

contributed significantly to the training of hundreds of nurses who have been serving selflessly across Jamaica and the world and that the opening of the Hyacinth Chen School of Nursing complex in August 2008 was “pivotal to the growth and expansion of the NCU nursing degree programme.”

Edwards noted that Chen's legacy will continue to live on through the institution.

“The facility has been of tremendous value to the university as it has expanded opportunities for training nurses. Through the nursing school complex, NCU has contributed significantly to the training of hundreds of nurses who have been serving selflessly across Jamaica and the world, contributing to the legacy of Mrs Chen who initially had an interest in pursuing the nursing profession,” it read.

“We express sincerest condolences to Mrs Chen's family as they mourn the passing of their matriarch and wish for them God's comfort and peace during their bereavement,” it continued.

The facility on the NCU campus was financed by philanthropist and Jamaican billionaire, Michael Lee Chin and named in honour of his mother.

Chen passed away on Saturday morning. She was 89-years-old.