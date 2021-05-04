NCU student coordinates donation of well-needed supplies to Manchester Infirmary

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — When final-year Northern Caribbean University (NCU) student Romona Geohaghan was tasked with an assignment focused on community development, she reached out to Mandeville Hotel to not only virtually host two events, but also assist with a charitable deed for the Manchester Infirmary.

She told OBSERVER ONLINE that the events were fundraisers in fulfilment of her course work, which requires students to seek business clients and coordinate events to benefit the community.

“We (Geohaghan and Mandeville Hotel) had a Manchester talent search and then ‘Meals with a Message Breakfast sale’. We had the first round of the talent search from March 25 and the finals on April 10 – the same day as the breakfast sale. Both events were centred around giving back to the infirmary with added benefits of empowering the youth,” she said.

“We got the opportunity to do that with three recording studios – IQ Music, Country Pride Productions and Hardlayers Records – on board to assist in unearthing talent. The participants were able to build their skills. We had five entries – two bands, a singer, a dancer, and a hairdresser,” Geohaghan added.

Medical supplies, food and sanitary products worth over $40,000 were recently donated to the Manchester Infirmary as proceeds from the two fundraisers.

The support from the Mandeville Hotel — located on Hotel Street close to the centre of the town of Mandeville — was boosted by other businesses.

“The Mandeville Hotel is known for their breakfast menu, so we decided to capitalise on that to really energise the project in boosting support in raising funds and sponsorship to give back to the infirmary,” said Geohaghan.

“Our food sponsor was Moo Pen limited. They gave us diapers as well. The National Health Fund (NHF) and Sunriver Medical gave us medical and sanitary supplies,” she added.

The items were donated on April 14 to the Infirmary and another donation is being arranged.

Geohaghan reiterated the importance of remembering those in need.

“A lot of us in this pandemic we get so caught up with what we don’t have even though some of us go into the supermarket every day. Sometimes we forget [vulnerable] groups like the elderly and those who can’t help themselves. I wanted to do a project where we could facilitate those in need by giving back and sharing,” she said.

Tanielle Elliot, sales and marketing manager at the Mandeville Hotel shared similar sentiments.

“The pandemic has highlighted how much we need to work together as a community. This has been a collaborative effort with the support of so many businesspeople. It has been enlightening and encouraging,” said Elliott.

Kasey Williams