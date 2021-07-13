NCU to continue virtual classes in new academic year

NCU to continue virtual classes in new academic yearTuesday, July 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Northern Caribbean University (NCU) says classes will continue to be held virtually during the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.
NCU had suspended face-to-face classes since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
With the pandemic still pervasive among the population, the administration has taken the decision not to resume face-to-face classes during the academic year which starts in August 2021 and ends in July 2022.
The university will roll out a newer version of its Aeorion learning management system for the upcoming year, according to Chief Information Officer Anthonio Anderson.
He said improvement has been made to the university's information technology infrastructure, moving it to a cloud-based solution, which is expected to result in increased performance, reliability, and stability, as well as security.
The administration said students in need of computer and/or internet services will be allowed to use these facilities at all NCU campuses island-wide, but in compliance with the Government's COVID-19 protocols.
It added that students will be allowed to do some face-to-face laboratory sessions as advised by the deans or chairs of the relevant academic departments.
