NDTC founding member Bert Rose is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bert Rose, a founding member of the National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC), is dead.

Rose was also a co-founder of the Jamaica School of Dance. He died this morning.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for Manchester North West, Mikael Phillips said “So sad to hear about Bert Rose passing, when I started my business he was very supportive, we worked on a few projects together, he was one of Jamaica best creative minds, Rest well my friend”.

Former PNP President, Dr Peter Phillips also expressed his condolence.

“Jamaica has lost one of its great creative personalities. Bert Rose, dancer, choreographer, founding member of NDTC and set designer has passed. His grace, humour and creative imagination will be missed,” he tweeted.

Rose was one of the NDTC's original 17 dancers when it officially launched at the Little Theatre in September 1962, one month after Jamaica gained independence from Britain.

In a 2002 interview with the Jamaica Observer, Rose said he was excited to be part of something different.

He danced with the NDTC for over 20 years, traveling with the group to diverse parts of the world. He also matured as a choreographer, contributing 13 original works.