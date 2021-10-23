NEPA investigates Portmore fish kill

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is investigating the cause of a small fish kill in the community of Bridgeview in Portmore, St Catherine.



A contingent of NEPA and political representatives from the Portmore Municipality, including Kenroy Gordon, chairman of the Disaster Committee for the Portmore City Municipality, visited the area on Thursday, following complaints from residents of the nearby Bridgeview community.

Mayor Leon Thomas believes that the problem is caused by effluent from a sewer.

"This is the second time that this has happened. I believe it is caused by effluent, we believe it is a sewage problem, based on investigations, and the relevant authorities are trying to find a way to rectify the situation," Thomas told OBSERVER ONLINE.



Residents had observed dead fish in the Westport and Bridgeview communities and the Dawkins Pond area.

Bridgeview residents have complained that the fish kill is an annual problem that produces a foul odour and causes great discomfort for residents.