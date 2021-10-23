NEPA investigates Portmore fish kill

NEPA investigates Portmore fish killSaturday, October 23, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is investigating the cause of a small fish kill in the community of Bridgeview in Portmore, St Catherine.
A contingent of NEPA and political representatives from the Portmore Municipality, including Kenroy Gordon, chairman of the Disaster Committee for the Portmore City Municipality, visited the area on Thursday, following complaints from residents of the nearby Bridgeview community.
Mayor Leon Thomas believes that the problem is caused by effluent from a sewer.
"This is the second time that this has happened. I believe it is caused by effluent, we believe it is a sewage problem, based on investigations, and the relevant authorities are trying to find a way to rectify the situation," Thomas told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Residents had observed dead fish in the Westport and Bridgeview communities and the Dawkins Pond area.
Bridgeview residents have complained that the fish kill is an annual problem that produces a foul odour and causes great discomfort for residents.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy