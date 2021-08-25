NEPA set to finalize case file to lay charges on Windalco

NEPA set to finalize case file to lay charges on WindalcoWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has concluded its investigation into the recent fish kill in the Rio Cobre in St Catherine and is in the process of laying criminal charges against mining company Windalco.
NEPA said the agency is in the process of drafting legal documents to lay charges in the St Catherine Parish court.
“The Agency has a fiat to prosecute cases on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Please note that the Agency is currently finalising its case file in order to lay charges before the St Catherine Parish Court,” a representative of NEPA, told OBSERVER ONLINE.
The charges will likely include criminal negligence under the Wild Life Protection Act as it relates to the discharge of the hazardous material into a body of water that's containing fish, as per requirement of Section 11 of the Wild Life Protection Act.
Fishermen affected by the discharge of effluent into the Rio Cobre have demanded compensation.
Windalco has said it does not accept liability for the fish kill.
