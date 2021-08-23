NEPA warns hunters against illegal hunting during curfew

NEPA warns hunters against illegal hunting during curfewMonday, August 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has warned game bird hunters to desist from hunting during curfew periods and on no movement days.
The agency stated that they received several reports of illegal hunting during curfew hours on Saturday and Sunday. In response, the agency stated that it will be increasing its monitoring and enforcement activities.
“Hunters found in breach will be arrested and charged. They may be fined up to $100,000 and or face three months in prison. Hunters charged will also be reported to the Firearm Licensing Authority for breaches of the Firearm Act,” NEPA said in a release.
The 2021 Game Bird Hunting Season opened on Saturday 21 August 2021. In light of the designation of no movement days to tackle the surge of COVID-19 infections in Jamaica, hunting is prohibited during curfew hours and on Sundays, NEPA said.
The public is encouraged to report all illegal hunting during the curfew hours or on Sundays to NEPA at 876-754-7540, toll-free weekdays 888-991-5005, 119 or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy