NEPA warns hunters against illegal hunting during curfew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has warned game bird hunters to desist from hunting during curfew periods and on no movement days.

The agency stated that they received several reports of illegal hunting during curfew hours on Saturday and Sunday. In response, the agency stated that it will be increasing its monitoring and enforcement activities.

“Hunters found in breach will be arrested and charged. They may be fined up to $100,000 and or face three months in prison. Hunters charged will also be reported to the Firearm Licensing Authority for breaches of the Firearm Act,” NEPA said in a release.

The 2021 Game Bird Hunting Season opened on Saturday 21 August 2021. In light of the designation of no movement days to tackle the surge of COVID-19 infections in Jamaica, hunting is prohibited during curfew hours and on Sundays, NEPA said.

The public is encouraged to report all illegal hunting during the curfew hours or on Sundays to NEPA at 876-754-7540, toll-free weekdays 888-991-5005, 119 or the nearest police station.