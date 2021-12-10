NFE Foundation awards nine nurses for outstanding service throughout the pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica— New Fortress Energy (NFE) Foundation has announced nine nurses as the 2021 recipients of its annual NFE Foundation Community Hero Award in the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine and St James where it operates its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

Each nurse was awarded with J$100,000 to shop at any Courts store islandwide, a keepsake plaque and a personal care gift basket.

The nurses were surprised with their award at separate events held at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, Spanish Town Hospital and the May Pen Hospital earlier this week. They were selected by their respective Directors of Nursing and other hospital executives as those who have gone above and beyond since the pandemic in the areas of patient care, customer service and leadership.

The recipients from St James are Departmental Nurse Manager, Sheena Lindo Kerr, as well as registered nurses Kimberly Spence and Crystal Simmonds, all from the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

From Clarendon, registered nurses Alecia Frazer Moulton and Sharon Burrell from the May Pen Hospital, and registered nurse Tanaquio Williams from the Lionel Town Hospital were awarded. In St Catherine, registered nurse Zaphia Stewart and midwife Nodia Stewart from the Spanish Town Hospital and Nurse Manager Winnifred Stewart Wellington, from the Linstead Hospital received awards.

“We join the nation in saluting these amazing nurses who continue to go above and beyond the call of duty to help save lives throughout this pandemic. Jamaica owes you a debt of gratitude and we thank you and all our other nurses in the field across Jamaica for your hard work, commitment and service,” Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, said at the Cornwall Regional Hospital presentation.

“I also want to commend New Fortress Energy and its Foundation for taking the time to recognise our frontline workers as they are truly deserving of this recognition. NFE continues to give back in a tremendous way to the city of Montego Bay through tertiary scholarships, financial aid and school supplies to primary and high school students as well as care packages for vulnerable families. So, I’d like to commend them for their big heart and generosity and say thank you on behalf of the people of Montego Bay,” Williams added.

Meanwhile, Dr Bradley Edwards, Senior Medical Officer at the May Pen Hospital, said,

“Even before the pandemic, our nurses have been the champions at the hospital; but more so now since COVID, they have been going non-stop, championing the fight against the virus. We are very happy to see them being recognised in this way for their hard work and we commend New Fortress Energy for honouring them. Congratulations to all our nurses and particularly to our three nurses here at the May Pen Hospital and Lionel Town Hospital.”

Verona Carter, VP, New Fortress Energy, congratulated the nurses saying that they were the backbone of the country’s healthcare sector.

“COVID has caught us all by surprise, but our healthcare workers have stepped up to the task and have remained resilient and committed to saving lives even while risking theirs. Congratulations to all our nurses. We are thankful and grateful for everything that you do every day,” said Carter.