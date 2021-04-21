NHF attains ISO certification for five more Drug Serv pharmacies

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Health Fund (NHF) has attained ISO 9001:2015 certification for five additional Drug Serv pharmacies during the company's successful quality management system (QMS) surveillance audit which was conducted from February 15-19, 2021 by the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ).

The newly certified Drug Serv Pharmacies are Victoria Jubilee Hospital Pharmacy, Spanish Town Hospital Pharmacy, May Pen Hospital Pharmacy, St Ann's Bay Hospital Pharmacy and the St James Type 5 Health Centre Pharmacy. This brings the total number of Drug Serv Pharmacy locations with certified QMS processes to nine.

CEO of the NHF, Everton Anderson said, “We are very pleased that approval was granted for the certification scope to be expanded to five new pharmacies. The certification and expansion of the QMS standard within the NHF is a demonstration that we are committed to continually improving the quality of the services we offer to our customers.”

Anderson congratulated the pharmacy services team and NHF employees for their determination in establishing all the quality processes needed to attain and maintain the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

The NCBJ in its advisory letter on April 13, 2021, encouraged the management and staff of the NHF to continue working hard to ensure that the management system is robust and conforming to the requirements of ISO 9001: 2015.

The ISO certification is the world's most recognised quality management standard and is designed to help organisations meet the expectations and needs of their customers.

NHF received its first ISO certification in February 2005 and has since maintained high standards of quality among its processes.