NHF helps schools prepare for face-to-face learning

The National Health Fund (NHF) has supported the back-to-school efforts of approximately 50 schools across the island with the donation of step bins, handwashing stations and water tanks, ahead of the March 7, 2022 resumption of face-to-face learning, a total value of J$5 million.

Chief Executive Officer at the NHF, Everton Anderson, says he is pleased that the agency was able to assist in the schools' COVID-19 prevention attempts.

“Since 2021, several schools across the island have benefited from the donation of sanitization equipment and we are truly delighted to be able to contribute in this way. We are certain that the equipment will be of great benefit to the students and staff at each school,” Anderson added.

The Edward Seaga Primary (formerly Denham Town Primary) and the Denham Town High schools are the latest beneficiaries, receiving two water tanks and foot-pedal sanitisation stations as a part of the NHF's COVID-19 response ventures.

The need was brought to the Fund's attention by the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston.

Suzilee McLean-Chambers, immediate past president says the donation is especially convenient and timely.

“The donation of the sanitization stations to the Edward Seaga Primary and the Denham Town High Schools is very important. Without it the schools would have been without items needed to satisfy protocol requirements set out by the Ministry of Education and Youth for reopening. Also, with the installation of tanks providing additional storage of clean water, the schools will have alternative water sources during periods of drought or lock offs.”

A total of 48 schools – six high and junior high schools, and 40 primary and infant schools – each received donations of sanitisation equipment valued at an average of $180,000.

Since the start of the year, the National Health Fund has contributed significantly to the Government's fight against COVID-19 on the island. On Friday, February 11, 2022 the Ministry of Education and Youth received 400,000 masks from the Fund to be distributed within the schooling system.

Administrators at the various schools continue to make the necessary arrangements to bring the sanitization standards in alignment with the requirements from the Government.